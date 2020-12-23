Sam Khan Walking Tall

Ace director Sam Khan is often spotted around the world on various shoots and travels with his work. Though he has an understated and a quiet reflective personality, his shoes scream anything but!

We've been taking note of his collection since a while...from Balenciaga to Nike Supreme..the man we hear, has a collection of 132 shoes of the top brands of the world including 16 pairs of LVs alone!

( Louis Vuitton for the uninitiated). Here we spotted him in shoes with price tags on each that could be our shoe budget for a whole decade if not more! #Shoegameonpoint @i.samkhan





Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.