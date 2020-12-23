Sam Khan Walking Tall
Ace director Sam Khan is often spotted around the world on various shoots and travels with his work. Though he has an understated and a quiet reflective personality, his shoes scream anything but!
We've been taking note of his collection since a while...from Balenciaga to Nike Supreme..the man we hear, has a collection of 132 shoes of the top brands of the world including 16 pairs of LVs alone!
( Louis Vuitton for the uninitiated). Here we spotted him in shoes with price tags on each that could be our shoe budget for a whole decade if not more! #Shoegameonpoint @i.samkhan
