Samajwadi Part leader Neeraj Shekhar resigns from Rajya Sabha

Updated: Jul 16, 2019, 12:41 IST | ANI

Neeraj Shekhar had over a year left of his term in the Rajya Sabha and was to retire in November next year

Neeraj Shekhar. Pic/PTI

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party leader Neeraj Shekhar has resigned as a member of the Rajya Sabha and his resignation has been accepted, officials said in New Delhi on Monday.

They said that Neeraj Shekhar, son of former Prime Minister Chandrashekhar, met Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and told him that he was resigning voluntarily.

Shekhar had over a year left of his term in the Rajya Sabha and was to retire in November next year. There is speculation that he might join the BJP.

