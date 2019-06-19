Samajwadi Party abducted, killed by Naxals in Chhattisgarh

crime

The victim was also a contractor and went to the Marimalla village to supervise some road-related work

Bijapur: Police said that Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district allegedly abducted a Samajwadi Party (SP) leader on Wednesday. The victim identified as Santosh Punem was abducted by ultras late Tuesday evening from his construction site in Marimalla village.

According to Superintendent of Police Divyang Patel, the victim was also a contractor and went to the Marimalla village to supervise some road-related work.

Reportedly, some locals spotted his body lying in a pool of blood at the nearby Marimalla hills on Wednesday morning and informed the police. Following which, a team of security personnel rushed to the spot.

Police claim that the spot is located deep inside a forest which is 16 km away from the police station. The police were yet to return with the body, he said. Punem last year contested the state Assembly polls from Bijapur seat on the SP's ticket, he added.

In another incident occurred on April 9, BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi and four security personnel were on Tuesday killed when their convoy was attacked by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, days before the first-phase polling in the state, police said.

The incident occurred at Shyamagiri hills when the MLA's convoy was heading towards Kuwakonda from Bacheli area.

The Naxalites blew up a vehicle in the convoy with an IED and opened fire at the occupants. The MLA and four security personnel were killed in the attack, police officials said. Security forces have been rushed to the area, they said.

Dantewada falls in the Bastar Lok Sabha seat which will go to polls in the first phase on April 11.

(With inputs from PTI)

