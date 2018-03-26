Samajwadi Party will expose BJP's anti-Dalit face, says Akhilesh Yadav

The BJP may have wrested an extra seat in the recent Rajya Sabha polls but the victory will backfire on the saffron party as its "anti-Dalit face stood exposed" while the SP-BSP unity got strengthened



Akhilesh Yadav

The BJP may have wrested an extra seat in the recent Rajya Sabha polls but the victory will backfire on the saffron party as its "anti-Dalit face stood exposed" while the SP-BSP unity got strengthened, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav claimed on Sunday.

The SP will exploit to the hilt "the BJP's conspiracy against a Dalit" during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said. He was referring to BJP nominee Anil Agrawal edging out BSP's Bhimrao Ambedkar in a nail-biting contest earlier this week. "The victory of the BJP on the ninth seat, contested by the saffron party with the help of money power, has given the SP an opportunity to expose the communal outfit's anti-Dalit face," Yadav alleged.

