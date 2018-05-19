Samaleshwari Express engine derails in Odisha

The Howrah-Jagdalpur (18005) Samaleswari Express engine derailed at Keutaguda station near Rayagada

Passengers travelling in the Samaleshwari Express had a narrow escape after the train's engine derailed in Odisha's Rayagada district on Friday.

The Howrah-Jagdalpur (18005) Samaleswari Express engine derailed at Keutaguda station near Rayagada. However, no casualties were reported. An official of East Coast Railway said one pair of wheels of the train got derailed and no coaches were involved in the derailment.

