Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya are holidaying in Spain; see photos

regional-cinema

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya have been sharing pictures from their Spain vacation and are setting major travel goals.

Samantha Akkineni chills out on vacation. Pic/instagram.com/samantharuthprabhuoffl

Who doesn't like going on vacations to exotic destinations? Our celebs have a way of making us envious with their incredible holiday pictures from beautiful places. Samantha Akkineni and husband Naga Chaitanya are currently vacationing in Spain, and have started sharing pictures from their vacay. Their pictures are sure to make you want to pack your bags and set off on an adventure of your own!

Naga Chaitanya shared this picture of wife Samantha getting ready and wrote, "As I wait for the Mrs to get ready"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chay Akkineni (@chayakkineni) onAug 25, 2019 at 12:06pm PDT

On the work front, Samantha was seen in the Telugu comedy film Oh! Baby, which went on to collect Rs 17 crore in its opening weekend. In a chat with IANS, Samantha had said, "There have been many ups and downs. But today I feel the satisfaction of that growth as I wrap yet another film Oh! Baby. I just know in my heart that this one is going to be special."



Samantha shared this image of herself clicked by Naga Chaitanya

Samantha Akkineni's Oh! Baby also stars Naga Shaurya, Rao Ramesh and Rajendra Prasad in pivotal roles, and marks the second collaboration of Samantha and Reddy after Jabardasth.

Samantha had thanked the director of Oh! Baby for giving her the film. "Today, I am so grateful to the universe, to God and to the people who have been instrumental in helping me find my direction. I have taken some time to grow both personally and professionally," Samantha told IANS.

On the professional front, Naga Chaitanya will be seen in the Telugu films Majili and Venky Mama. He was last seen in the 2018 film Savyasachi, a Telugu-language action film.

Also read: Samantha Akkineni on trolls: It was really hurting my mental stability

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates