Samantha Akkineni confirms doing cameo Manmadhudu 2

Samantha Akkineni

Actress Samantha Akkineni, who is basking in the success of her latest Telugu outing Majili, has confirmed signing a cameo in her father-in-law Akkineni Nagarjuna's upcoming romantic comedy Manmadhudu 2. Samantha confirmed it without divulging much information. "I play a very interesting extended cameo in 'Manmadhudu 2'. At the moment, I'm not allowed to reveal anything about my character, but can vouch that it's going to be an important one in the story. I am really looking forward to start shooting," she said.

Manmadhudu 2, which has gone on the floors, stars Nagarjuna and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. The film, currently being shot in Portugal, is being directed by actor-filmmaker Rahul Ravindran.

Also starring Lakshmi, Vennela Kishore, Rao Ramesh and Nasser in crucial roles, Manmadhudu 2 has music by Chaitan Bharadwaj. Meanwhile, Samantha's Majili has turned out to be a blockbuster. The film has already grossed over Rs 50 crore worldwide at the ticket window.

Majili, which revolves around the ups and downs in a marriage, is the first outing for Samantha and Naga Chaitanya post their marriage in 2017. Samantha Ruth Prabhu tied the knot with long-time beau and actor Naga Chaitanya Akkineni on October 6, 2017, and the wedding was nothing less like than a dreamy fairy tale. Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who were in a relationship for nearly two years, tied the knot on Friday at a ceremony in Goa amidst their families and close friends.

