Samantha Akkineni: Congratulations you and I made it to July

Southern star Samantha Akkineni is happy for everyone making it to July. Samantha took to Instagram, where she posted a picture of herself doing aerial yoga. She is seen performing an inverted pose as she hangs with a help of a cloth. The actress is dressed in a grey T-shirt and blue pants.

"Congratulations you and I made it to July," she wrote alongside the image. Samantha recently shared her special reason for loving yoga, saying it is because she gets to practice yoga along with hubby Naga Chaitanya. Have a look right here:

View this post on Instagram Congratulations you and I made it to July ðÂÂÂ‍âÂÂï¸Â .... A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl) onJun 30, 2020 at 9:57pm PDT

The actress, who was last seen in the Telugu film Jaanu, has made a name for herself in Tamil and Telugu film industries. She is known for her performances in films such as Ye Maaya Chesave, Neethaane En Ponvasantham, Eega, Mersal and Rangasthalam. She impressed all with her role in Super Deluxe last year.

She will next be seen in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, starring Vijay Sethupathi. The film also stars Nayanthara. It is directed by Vignesh Shivan.

