Samantha Akkineni shares a perfect picture from Rana Daggubati and Miheeka's Roka ceremony

Rana Daggubati, who played the character of Bhallaldeva in S.S Rajamouli's Baahubali, made it official that he was taken on social media with Roka ceremony pictures. The actor shared the news about the love of his life, Miheeka Bajaj, earlier this month, and now, the duo is all set to take the plunge.

The Roka ceremony took place on May 21, 2020, and his fans can't stop pouring good wishes for a happy beginning to a new life. Rana Daggubati shared a happy picture on Instagram, along with Miheeka, and wrote, "And it's official!! [sic]"

Now, Samantha Akkineni has also shared a family portrait from the ceremony with husband Naga Chaitanya and others. The actress looked pretty in a bright yellow kurta, which she paired with an aqua blue dupatta. Pretty isn't it? Take a look at the picture right away!

What caught our attention was her sense of humour! The actress also shared a story on social media which read, "When you get to dress up after 2 months."

Samantha Akkineni with husband Chaitanya/picture courtesy: Samantha Akkineni's Instagram account

Amid coronavirus outbreak, many functions have been delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Well, a lot of people are abiding by the rules in terms of hosting a social gathering, and it seems like Rana and Miheeka's festivities were no different.

The news came in as a huge surprise for their fans. The social media followers are waiting for some more happy pictures and posts from Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj. Speaking about the same, there were speculations about Rana and Miheeka getting married in the month of December, but it seems like they are all set to take the vows soon.

