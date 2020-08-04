Samantha Akkineni shares an 'ordinary' post

Southern star Samantha Akkineni has shared some words of wisdom on how to be extraordinary in a new social media post. Samantha took to Instagram, where she posted a black-and-white picture of herself. In the image, Samantha's back is towards the camera. She is seen dressed in a long cotton dress.

View this post on Instagram Become consciously ordinary . So ordinary that you become extraordinary. A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl) onAug 3, 2020 at 1:01am PDT

"Become consciously ordinary. So ordinary that you become extraordinary," she wrote alongside the image.

Samantha is known for her performances in films such as "Ye Maaya Chesave", "Neethaane En Ponvasantham", "Eega", "Mersal" and "Rangasthalam". She impressed all with her role in "Super Deluxe" last year. She will next be seen in "Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal", starring Vijay Sethupathi. The film also stars Nayanthara. It is directed by Vignesh Shivan.

