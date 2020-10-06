Samantha Akkineni's anniversary wish for husband Chaitanya: You are my person and I am yours

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya, who tied the knot on October 6 2017, had the most adorable anniversary wish for each other. Samantha's anniversary wish to husband Chaitanya had a black and white picture and wrote an emotional note. The happily married couple clicked the photo at Rana Dagubatti's wedding ceremony, which happened during the lockdown period.

Here's what Samantha posted.

Chaitanya and Samantha first met on the sets of Gautham Vasudev Menon's Telugu romantic-drama 'Ye Maaya Chesave' and went on to work together in many films such as 'Autonagar Surya' and 'Manam' amongst others. The duo tied the knot in both grand South Indian and Christian ceremony in October 2017.

For the uninitiated, the 33-year-old actress has a solid fan-following not only in India but globally too and has given us two very memorable films- 24 and Eega, both brimming with imaginative ideas and smashing entertainment. Samantha has come a long way and carved her own niche in Indian Cinema. Her work in the Telugu and Tamil industry continues to resonate with audiences and critics alike.

The actress, who was last seen in the Telugu film Jaanu, has made a name for herself in Tamil and Telugu film industries. She is known for her performances in films such as Ye Maaya Chesave, Neethaane En Ponvasantham, Eega, Mersal and Rangasthalam. She impressed all with her role in Super Deluxe last year.

She will next be a part of Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, starring Vijay Sethupathi. The film also stars Nayanthara. It is directed by Vignesh Shivan.

