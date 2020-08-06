Samantha Akkineni's intense workout session will leave you motivated; watch video

Chaitanya Akkineni's wife Samantha is a social media sensation. The Theri actress has been updating her fans and social media followers with fun videos to keep it positive amid the pandemic outbreak. After sharing gardening posts and throwback pictures, now, the popular Tamil movie actress shared a rigorous workout video as her Instagram videos.

Samantha is seen wearing a black tank top, paired with treggings and grey sports shoes. Her hair in-place during the intense workout session will make you feel envious.

Doesn't this workout session look motivational to you?

On the work front, the actress will be teaming up with Nayanthara in Vignesh Shivan's Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, starring Vijay Sethupathi. The actress started her career in films in 2010 and completes a decade this year. With films like Eega, Dookudu, and 24, she became one of the most popular actors in the South Indian film industry. And the success of Super Deluxe and Oh! Baby, she has managed to amass a bigger fan following for herself!

