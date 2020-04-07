'Sambhaal Lena': Smriti Irani shares soulful Coronavirus prayer that is now viral

A song known as the ‘Coronavirus prayer’ has been making rounds in the internet, soothing minds with its soulful lyrics. Titled ‘Maalik Sambhal Lena’, the song has been composed and sung by Rochak Kohli and written by Manoj Muntasir. At a time, with the world is staring at the uncertainty caused by the outbreak of the pandemic, the song has struck a chord with netizens, including Union Minister Smriti Irani.

The BJP leader shared the song on her Instagram account with the caption, “Har subah Ujwal ho ... har raat ho roshan. stay safe stay home (sic)” and also praised the creators of the song on the comments.

The song, described by its creators as a work-from-home project, is said to be created with an intention to ‘create hope at times of despair and disbelief’. With its soulful lyrics and melodious music, it has won hearts online.

A user commented on the video, “A prayer from the heart . Malika sambal lena... every word is powerful and full of hope and faith. Salute to the entire time to bring out this in these difficult times.” Another user said, “Beautiful and peaceful song.” One user commented, “its full of hope ... tears roll down whenever I hear this song (sic)”

