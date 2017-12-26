Sambhaji Shahu Chhatrapati to head Raigad development body

The Maharashtra government has set up a 17-member development authority for the Raigad fort, capital of warrior king Shivaji, which would be headed by Rajya Sabha member Sambhaji Shahu Chhatrapati

The Maharashtra government has set up a 17-member development authority for the Raigad fort, capital of warrior king Shivaji, which would be headed by Rajya Sabha member Sambhaji Shahu Chhatrapati.

Sambhaji Shahu Chhatrapati. Pic/YouTube

The state government, in June 2016, had sanctioned a Rs 500-crore development plan for the 17th century fort, situated in neighbouring Raigad district. Sambhaji Shahu Chhatrapati is a member of the former royal family of Kolhapur and king Shivaji's descendant. He has been appointed to the Upper House of Parliament from the President's quota.

A government resolution issued last week announced the formation of a 17-member development authority for the fort. The authority will finalise a development plan for the Raigad fort and surrounding areas, including the memorial of Shivaji's mother, Jijabai, it said.

The authority would approve expenditures as per a detailed project report for restoration drawn up by the Archaeological Survey of India, and monitor the work.

