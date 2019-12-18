Sambhavna Seth on Rashami Desai: Hope she doesn't stay with Arhaan Khan

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

TV actress Sambhavna Seth, known for her roles in shows like Razia Sultan and Laal Ishq, was also a contestant on season 2 of Bigg Boss and a challenger to the inmates on season 8 of the show. The actress recently opened up about what she thinks of Bigg Boss season 13, and the housemates that she likes.

In an interview with indianexpress.com, Sambhavna Seth shared that she thought contestant Shehnaaz Kaur Gill is a breather from all the fights. She said, "This time it is all about fights. We used to have so much fun, but people now are not interested in something light. And this is why Shehnaaz Gill is like a breather between all the negativity. While I enjoy Sidharth Shukla’s game, he gets really aggressive. As for Asim Riaz, he seems docile sometimes, but mostly he is playing a dirty game and pushing all the wrong buttons to create a fight."

Saying as how Sidharth Shukla remains a favrouite for her, Sambhavna also spoke about Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan's relationship on the show. She said, "I just hope she doesn't decide to stay with Arhaan Khan. We have all seen such con men in our lives. Rashami has already gone through a lot and I don't think she deserves this ordeal. That man's eyes tell that he is a cheat. He speaks about bringing her to the show and she having zero bank balance. I want to ask him how did he find out about her financial condition in just a few months of being together."

The Razia Sultan actress further expressed suprise at how Arhaan managed to manipulate Rashami to such an extent with his words. "When he could do that on the show, imagine what he does in real life," she continued.

On the work front, Sambhavna Seth told the publication that she's waiting for a good show to come her way. "I am in talks for a few projects and hopefully, you will hear an announcement. As of now, I am happy being a celeb vlogger and posting some fun content on YouTube," she said.

