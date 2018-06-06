Sambhavna Seth to sizzle in an item number for Bhojpuri web series 'Hero Varrdiwala'

Sambhavna Seth will be shaking a leg with Bhojpuri films' superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav



Sambhavna Seth and Dinesh Lal Yadav in a still from the song

Ekta Kapoor's ALTBalaji brings its first-ever Bhojpuri show Hero Varrdiwala starring Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav. The show has names like Dinesh Lal Yadav, Amrapali Dubey and Mahesh Pandey (producer) associated with it.

The makers of the show don't want to leave any stone unturned when it comes to making the show look authentic and massy. To add more glamour to this high-octane action and drama series, makers have roped in the sultry Sambhavna Seth for an item number.

Sambhavna, who has impressed the audience with her performance in TV show Razia Sultan and Bhojpuri movies Rakhtbhoomi and Nagina will be featuring opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav in the song and would also be making her digital debut. This is also the first time that any homegrown platform is experimenting with an item number for the show.

Sambhavna recently posted a tweet on her social networking site and shared her excitement of being part of this hot and sexy item number. Here's her tweet, "Did a killer song yesterday for @altbalaji's India's Bhojpuri web series hero varrdiwala with the superstar and my very favourite Dinesh thank u so much for giving me best song of the year @maheshpandey05 and @baljitsinghchaddha it was lovely meeting you after so many years (sic)."

Did a killer song yesterday for @altbalaji s india sbhojpuri web series hero vardiwala with the superstar and my very favourite dinesh thank u so much for giving me best song of the year @maheshpandey05 and @baljitsinghchaddha it was lovely meeting you after so many years pic.twitter.com/G1cvJ4Romp — Sambhavna Seth (@sambhavnaseth) May 30, 2018

Produced by Mahesh Pandey, the show stars Dinesh Lal Yadav in the lead and will soon be streaming on ALTBalaji app and website.

Also Read: Sambhavna Seth's Musical Appearance In Agnifera

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates