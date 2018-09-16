Same difference

sunday-mid-day

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4's PUBG equivalent is a lot of fun, despite a few glitches

Black Ops 4 game

It is no secret that Player Unknown's Battleground (PUBG) is a popular game and many games since, have tried to emulate the Battle Royale genre. The latest addition to the long list of inspired games is Call of Duty. The upcoming Black Ops 4 game will feature a Blackout mode, where players can play in an ever shrinking map either solo or in teams of two or four; the last team/person standing wins. It's a direct lift out of the Battle Royale playbook, but this one has a nice Call of Duty spin to it.

It all starts with the wing suit — you can jump off from any point and possibly make it all the way across the map, just riding the wind. The second point of difference are the weapons — they feature a lot of the call of duty staples and even fun weapons like the Monkey Bomb that calls in a squad of zombies to the location of the bomb. There seems to be an ample cache of weapons scattered all over the maps.

The game has a better choice of vehicles — ATV is the way to go, but the helicopter has its advantages too. Combat over a long distance is a lot harder than PUBG, and, unless you have the right equipment, taking out far away targets is near impossible.

The rate at which the map shrinks is also a lot more manageable than in PUBG, where getting to the safe zone can depend on the availability of a vehicle. Here, provided you start on time, chances are that you will make it to the safe zone on foot. While Black Ops 4 Blackout mode is a lot of fun, it still has a long way to go before beating PUBG or Fortnite.

