Same same, but different

Since its inception in 2017, Candy and Green, a pet-friendly vegetarian restaurant in Breach Candy has kept their focus on wellness. In keeping with the current phenomena — where food establishments extend and convey their ethos through different means instead of only through their food — Shraddha Bhansali, the eatery's owner, has opened up her space for a bunch of events that are aligned with the restaurant's core principles.

As such, the restaurant has hosted many workshops and sessions in the wellness space, like a sound bath healing and meditation one and another where kids were taught about sustainable eating. "But recently, it dawned on me that wellness can be found in different things. For many, performing or watching a performance can be therapeutic," Bhansali says about their upcoming event — an open mic that will include music, poetry, storytelling, drama, stand-up comedy and other forms of art.



Shraddha Bhansali

The idea is give people a space to express themselves creatively and while Bhansali has a keen interest in fostering a community of like-minded and artistic people through her restaurant, she says curating an event is not her forte. For this, she has roped in Uncover, an artists' community that regularly organises open-mics and other similar events. It is they who came up with the theme for Yin & Yang — An evening of contrasts, which will urge participants to explore contrasting concepts through any form of art.

And like her, many other restaurateurs are slowly beginning to offer their establishment for community-driven projects, whether its for events or collaborations. Elaborating on the phenomenon, she tells us, "As the restaurant industry evolves in India, it's becoming clearer to most that people today crave more than just food. It's also about the ambience, the vibe and the atmosphere. Plus, by doing events that are in line with your restaurant's ethos, you're opening up a channel to identify more people from your target group. Those attending or participating in this open-mic will naturally be people who are interested in wellness and art, and so are we."

On September 21, 3 pm

At Candy and Green, Breach Candy, Cumballa Hill.

Call 8291914513

Cost Rs 150

