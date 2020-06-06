Same smile, same pose! Malaika Arora shares 15-year-old throwback photo with sister Amrita

B-Town diva Malaika Arora on Friday shared a 15-year-old picture where she can be seen striking a pose with her beautiful sibling Amrita Arora. The fitness enthusiast took to Instagram to reminisce a sweet memory with her sister. In the picture, the sisters can be seen posing in style and smiling for the camera. Their bond makes us realise that a relationship between siblings remain intact no matter how much time has passed.

"This day that year ... #15yearsago #fridayflashback @amuaroraofficial(ps same smile, same pose )," read the sweet caption for the picture. As soon as Arora shared the picture with her sister on Instagram, her fans and celebrity followers were quick to show their love for the post that garnered more than 1.3 lakh likes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) onJun 5, 2020 at 2:43am PDT

Amrita responded to the post and wrote," Love this" with 2 heart emojis. Actor Dino Morea also adored the picture and wrote: "Arora's and their auras. Sweet." Earlier, Arora had shared a collage of her 'various stages of lockdown', showcasing her gorgeous no-makeup candid selfies.

Well, it's not just the smile, but the fitness diva hasn't changed a bit. The actress has been following yoga for quite some time now and her body has stopped ageing. Speaking of which, The fitness enthusiast had recently invested in a yoga studio, Sarva & Diva Yoga, last year. She has moved her studio online after the city went into lockdown.

Malaika has been spending time at home during the quarantine. She has been quite active on social media amid the quarantine and has been sharing pictures and videos on social media.

Earlier, Malaika, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita and Kareena video called each other and enjoyed a season of 'Four More Shots Please'. Even amid the lockdown, the divas are ensuring they catch up with each other via video calls.

