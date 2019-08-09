Same view, new menu

food

Try the latest offerings at this Asian diner

Located amidst the hustle-bustle of St John Baptist Road, this restaurant in Bandra is chic and cosy. Known for its som tam, pad thai and pork ribs, it is now introducing a new variety of flavours on their menu.

While they will continue to serve old favourites, the new menu will consist of tangy tangerine chicken, chicken with cashew and sichuan spicy dumplings, along with house-made beverages. The idea is to showcase the best food the Far East has to offer at reasonable prices.

At: SOY Pan Asian Kitchen, Pali Hill, Bandra West.

Time: 12 pm to 12 am

Call: 9619616398

