Sameer Dighe quits as Mumbai's senior team coach

Mumbai's senior team guide Sameer cites personal reasons for resignation

Sameer Dighe at MCA-BKC ground last October

Mumbai's senior team coach Sameer Dighe has chosen not to continue in his position for the forthcoming season, citing personal reasons. Dighe, 49, it is learnt, has informed the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) that he will not be available when the association, as part of its regular practice, emailed all coaches and selectors to seek their availability for the next season.

"Sameer Dighe does not wish to continue as coach for personal reasons. All other coaches and selectors are available," an MCA official told mid-day yesterday. It is not just Dighe, who has opted out of his role, even the senior team's physio Ashutosh Nimse and trainer Pratik Kadam have decided not to continue. The appointments of coaches and selectors are handled by MCA's Cricket Improvement Committee (CIC). However, with the association's administration under the Bombay High Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA), the CIC is set to seek some directions regarding the new appointments.

Mumbai's senior team chief selector Ajit Agarkar and a few senior players recently met the MCA CoA to chart out plans. It is learnt that the CoA was positive about the plans discussed as far as preparations for the forthcoming season are concerned. Forty-one time Ranji Trophy champions Mumbai were knocked out of the tournament in the quarter-finals. In the limited overs tournaments too, the Mumbai senior team did not live up to expectations. Dighe was appointed after the MCA decided to sack Chandrakant Pandit whose team lost in the 2016-17 semi-finals. Dighe led Mumbai to their 1999-2000 Ranji Trophy title when they beat Hyderabad in the final at Wankhede.

