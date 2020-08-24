Sameer Paulaste gets candid about the massive success of his company Sparkles9 Media

The digital media is undoubtedly the best field to make a career in today’s time. Professionals with a wide experience in Information Technology add a cherry to the cake as they are well-versed with the use of social media in general. Sameer Paulaste, the man behind Sparkles9 Media holds an MCA degree from the University of Pune. He has been a seasoned software engineer and has worked with a digital marketing firm for more than six years.

During all these years, he worked closely with his clients from the USA, Canada and the UK. He was simultaneously fascinated with the work culture in the media and entertainment industry. He soon ventured into digital marketing and became an active part of the team that handles the biggest corporate and cultural events in India. After a rigorous struggle in the media industry for almost a decade, Sameer saw immense success and he has been unstoppable since then.

He later even got the opportunity to work as a sub-editor of a newspaper and magazine in the later years. Besides this, Paulaste is also leading a popular TV award show named Colors Marathi Suvarnaratna Awards as a Vice President. Today his company is a leading name in the field of digital marketing, brand management, website development, social media marketing, Public Relations and event and celebrity management.

The CEO of Sparkles9 Media while speaking about his company’s success said, “The firm has been a dream come true for me. I take pride in having earned a satisfied customer base over the years. With my knowledge, I have been able to nurture strong customer relationships in the industry.” With his tremendous knowledge and hard work, Sparkles9 Media Company has been at the forefront as one of the leading names in the industry.

