Sameer Verma crowned Hyderabad Open champ

badminton

Rankireddy and Shetty also came out victorious, beating third seeded Indonesian pair of Akbar Bintang Cahyono and Moh Reza Pahlevi Isfahani 21-16, 21-14 to lift the men's doubles crown

Sameer Verma with his Hyderabad Open winner's medal yesterday. Pic/PTI

India's Sameer Verma and the pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty lived up to the top billing by clinching the men's singles and doubles titles respectively at the Hyderabad Open badminton tournament here yesterday.

Top seed Verma defeated Malaysia's Soong Joo Ven 21-15, 21-18 in the men's singles summit clash of the USD 75,000 BWF Tour Super 100 tournament. Rankireddy and Shetty also came out victorious, beating third seeded Indonesian pair of Akbar Bintang Cahyono and Moh Reza Pahlevi Isfahani 21-16, 21-14 to lift the men's doubles crown.

However, local pair of Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N Sikki Reddy came out second best in the mixed doubles final. Chopra and Reddy toiled for 55 minutes before losing 15-21, 21-19, 25-23 against sixth seeds Akbar Bintang Cahyono and Winny Oktavina Kandow of Malaysia.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever