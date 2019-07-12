Sameera Reddy blessed with a baby girl!

bollywood

Sameera Reddy welcomed a baby girl on Friday (July 12) morning

Sameera Reddy shared these pictures on her Instagram account.

Sameera Reddy, who had been super-active on social media during her pregnancy days, welcomed a baby girl on Friday morning, July 12, 2019. The second-time mother is elated and shared a still on social media, which showed her tiny hand. She shared the photo with a special and adorable message saying, "Our little angel came this morning, My Baby girl ! Thank you for all the love and blessings (sic)"

Take a look at the photo:

In fact, on Thursday night, Sameera shared a picture of herself where she was all smiles and wrote: "Hello Bumpie, we almost there (sic)"

The Musafir actress received many congratulatory messages from television actors. Karan Tacker shared: "Congratulations you guys!! Sending a whole lot of love (sic)." Karanvir Bohra wrote, "Oh my oh my, congratulations (sic)"

Sameera Reddy also underwent an underwater photoshoot in the last month of her pregnancy to promote the campaign, Imperfectly Perfect. Talking about this shoot, the actress wrote: "I wanted to celebrate the beauty of the bump in my 9th month. At a time when we feel the most vulnerable, tired, scared, excited and at our biggest and most beautiful! I look forward to sharing it with you guys and I know the positivity will resonate because we all are at different phases of our lives with unique sizes and we need to love and accept ourselves at every level #imperfectlyperfect. @luminousdeep you have been outstanding and you are super talented! Thnk you [sic]"

Sameera's last big-screen outing was in 2012 with the film Tezz. She married businessman Akshai Varde in 2014 and gave birth to her firstborn, a son, in 2015.

Also Read: Pregnant Sameera Reddy looks like a scintillating mermaid in underwater photoshoot

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates