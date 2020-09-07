Sameera Reddy: I was replaced in three films and wasn't given a proper reason

Ever since the unfortunate demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, there have been a lot of debates on nepotism, favouritism, and scathing and untold stories of rejections and replacements. A lot of Bollywood celebrities spoke about it, and the latest one is Sameera Reddy.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, she shed light on being replaced in films, thrice over, facing rejections, and how the industry has given a lot of her and she has nothing against it. She first revealed, "I was replaced in three films and wasn't given a proper reason. Once, they replaced me with a star kid and the other time, I got replaced because the actor was friendly with someone else."

She added, "I had signed this film and the producer called me to his office to tell me I'm not in it anymore. They said, 'You dont have it in you'. I felt terrible and started doubting myself. I told my mother that maybe he is right, I am not made for films. But then, I was told by a well wisher that I was replaced by a starkid and that the producer didn't have the guts to tell me the truth. I can't tell you which film it was but it was very early on in my career."

When asked about if this has made her bitter towards Bollywood, she said, "This industry has given me a lot and I have nothing against it. In fact I always say that I won't ever talk bad about the business because it has been kind to me. I respect films and I can't go against it. If I had the guts to go there and adhere to everything they wanted me to do, then I also have to be ready for these tamachas because it is a very competitive space."

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Also Read: Sameera Reddy On Body Shaming: I Tried To Lighten My Skin, I Used To Do Crazy Things

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news