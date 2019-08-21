Sameera Reddy reveals Hrithik Roshan helped her overcome her stammer

bollywood

In a chat show, Sameera Reddy revealed that she had a speech disorder, and Hrithik Roshan helped her by giving her a book, which is still preserved in her library.

Sameera Reddy shared this picture on her Instagram account

Sameera Reddy was recently blessed with a baby girl, and during her pregnancy phase, the actress was extremely active on social media. She kept sharing photos of her baby bump, what she ate, and how to be yourself and feel comfortable in your own skin. Not just during the pregnancy but Sameera's Instagram is also filled with her post-pregnancy posts as a part of the initiative 'Imperfectly Perfect' started by her.

Recently, Sameera Reddy revealed that she had a stammering problem, and it was actor Hrithik Roshan who helped her overcome this issue. At one of the chat shows, the Musafir actress spoke how the Super 30 actor came as a ray of light in her life and helped her surpass the speech disorder.

On a chat show, Sameera spoke of her struggles with stammering, adding that Hrithik, who had also faced speech disorder in his life, had helped her deal with the issue. Hrithik himself suffered from the speech disorder and speaking about it she was quoted by IANS as, "Due to my stammering problem, I would hesitate to speak in front of others, and (would hesitate) going for auditions thinking that people would judge me. Hrithik, being the sweet and caring person he is, noticed this, and gave me a book that changed my life. It helped me overcome my fear. Gradually, I started noticing changes in my speech. I also went to a speech therapist and started working on my speech. I cannot thank Hrithik enough for that book and I still have it with me."

Sameera Reddy was blessed with a baby girl on July 25, 2019, and named her Nyra. The actress keeps sharing photos of her daughter on Instagram.

She also shared a photograph of her daughter Nyra with son, Hans on Raksha Bandhan and was excited about the fact that Hans will get a rakhi this year.

The 34-year-old had also done a pre-pregnancy underwater photoshoot. The Tezz actress married businessman Akshai Varde in 2014 and gave birth to Hans in 2015. Sameera started sharing pictures of her daughter five days after her birth.

