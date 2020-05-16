Sameera Reddy teaches her kids Hans and Nyra 'sharing is caring'

Sameera Reddy says she struggled a lot with herself being a new mom and that motherhood has its highs and lows. The actress has also been vocal enough about her motherhood, on social media. Sameera, who has two children, took to Instagram, where she shared a throwback picture. Before she shared a throwback picture, while pouring her heart out, the actress also posted a sweet video of her two adorable babies. Let's take a look.

"I always say being positive comes from working on being positive Hans turns 5 this month! This throwback picture reminds me how I struggled a lot with myself being a new mom and he was really amazing even as a lil golu baby," she wrote.

Sameera also shared another video of her son feeding Nyra, and it is too cute to handle. She captioned the video: "Sharing is caring moments like these make my heart melt #brotherandsister #moments#motherhood #momlife #naughtynyra#happyhans #mybabies."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sameera Reddy (@reddysameera) onMay 13, 2020 at 11:38pm PDT

The actress, who has worked in films like Race, Musafir and Maine Dil Tujhko Diya, married businessman Akshai Varde in 2014. She gave birth to Hans in 2015 and welcomed Nyra in July last year. Sameera Reddy also shot for an underwater photoshoot during her pregnancy which went viral on social media.

