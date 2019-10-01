Sameera Reddy treks with 2-month-old-daughter Nyra to Karnataka's highest peak

Sameera Reddy has done something incredible, recently. The Musafir actress climbed the highest peak of Karnataka with her two-month-old daughter Nyra strapped around her. Sameera says that giving birth to a child will not let her compromise on her passion and that she will live her life to the fullest.

The video shared by Sameera Reddy with Nyra is from Mullayanagiri Peak - the highest peak in Karnataka. Describing her thrill, Sameera is seen narrating her experience in the video: "Attempted climbing to Mullayanagiri Peak with Nyra strapped on! I stopped midway cos I was so out of breath! 6300 ft high it's the tallest Peak in Karnataka! So many messages from New moms saying they are inspired to travel & I'm thrilled my travel stories are getting such a positive response! It's very easy to feel low post baby & I'm super determined to not let it get me down! for moms asking I did not express I just fed her on-demand everywhere! Less fuss and easy to travel this way! [sic]"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sameera Reddy (@reddysameera) onSep 30, 2019 at 12:23am PDT

There were many who were in complete admiration of this move by Sameera. While there were many who applauded for the courage, there were a few mothers, who were curious to know a few things. A user, who is a mother to a four-and-a-half-month old baby asked Sameera, "It's so inspiring.. My baby is 4.5 month.. ND everyone says u should not traveling atleast Upto 6+ .. It makes baby ill.. So how can u manage.. This much cold wing [sic]"

There was another user, who said that this isn't baby Nyra's first adventure, she did one while she was in her mummy's belly - the underwater photoshoot. One of the users even raised a question pertaining to the child's health. The follower asked, "Can any doctor opine is it safe to drag 2 month old thru extreme weather conditions [sic]"

Ever since Nyra's birth, the actress has been penning notes on motherhood.

