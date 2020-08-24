Sameera Reddy: Was told I was dark, too tall, too broad

There have been multiple debates and discussions in the Hindi film industry about unfair rejections and instances. There have been actors who have spoken about the incidents when they were replaced and rejected and the latest one to talk about it is Sameera Reddy.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, she narrated some untold stories about her shares of rejections and how she was told on her face about being too dark, too tall, and too broad. She said, "I was told I was too dark, too tall, too broad. I didn't fit into that girl next door look. I had to constantly try and fit in it and it really exhausted and tired me. I don't regret it because that was my learning to learn to come to this point of loving myself unconditionally."

She added, "You have to go through a point where you actually hate yourself because when you come to this point of hating yourself so much and break into pieces, you can put yourself back together in the most beautiful way possible."

She also talked about how one has to look a certain way to be able to be a part of the Hindi film industry. She stated, "It was not discrimination. More than that it was more of you have to look a certain way, whether you have to pad your chest or hips. There was always something that I had to fix. When you meet somebody, you say, 'Wow, you are looking so good, you have lost so much weight'. My problem is that as a society that is something that we applaud. People are always applauding the wrong thing. So, as a society, we need to change."

The actress has been a part of films like Maine Dil Tujhko Diya, Musafir, Race, One Two Three, and De Dana Dan.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Also Read: Sameera Reddy On Body Shaming: I Tried To Lighten My Skin, I Used To Do Crazy Things

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news