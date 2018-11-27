Sameksha to play negative role in Tantra

television

Porus actress Sameksha talks about playing a negative lead in Tantra

Actress Sameksha, who essayed the role of Queen Olympias in Porus, will play the lead antagonist in the upcoming supernatural family drama show Tantra. She will be seen performing black magic in Tantra.

Sameksha said in a statement: "I'm glad this role came along. I feel it's a challenge because there is a lot attached to the word 'witch'. My role has been designed to give a modern touch and is a strong character. It will add to the glam quotient."

Talking about black magic, Sameksha said: "I moved to Rishikesh for a couple of months to study ancient yoga. I had heard stories. I've come to believe that there is as much negative as there is positive."

"It is us who choose our path and our journey. However, it is important to be aware of our surroundings."

The show also stars actress Juhi Parmar.

