Sami Khedira reassures fans about his physical status

Initially, it was thought that a knee problem caused Sami Khedira be substituted in the 53rd minute of the game, held Friday night in the German city of Dusseldorf



Sami Khedira

Juventus' German midfielder Sami Khedira on Saturday reassured fans about his physical status, saying a minor issue forced him to leave the field during Germany's 1-1 draw against Spain in their friendly on Friday. Initially, it was thought that a knee problem caused Khedira be substituted in the 53rd minute of the game, held Friday night in the German city of Dusseldorf, reports Efe.

"It's been a good match against a very tough opponent. We know that it's never easy against Spain! By the way, don't worry about my sub: It was only a precautionary measure after I felt a small induration. But now everything is fine again!" Khedira wrote via social media.

The injury fears sparked concerns among Juventus fans, as the Italian champions are to play Real Madrid with a growing list of absences in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals on April 3.

Juventus are waiting on the recovery process of injured players Juan Cuadrado, Federico Bernardeschi and Alex Sandro, while Medhi Benatia and Miralem Pjanic have been suspended.

Veteran defender Giorgio Chiellini, who plays for both Juventus and Italy, is set to be fully recovered for the game after being dropped from his national squad with a right thigh issue on Monday.

Khedira is scheduled to undergo scans on Sunday to decide whether to continue with the German national team, which is to take on Brazil in a friendly match to be played in Berlin on Tuesday, or to return to his club in Turin.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates