Samir Kochhar hops aboard Sujoy Ghosh's next Typewriters

bollywood

Samir Kochhar has already commenced shooting for the series. He will essay the role of Peter Fernandez in Typewriters, set in Goa.

Samir Kochhar and Sujoy Ghosh

Samir Kochhar is set to feature in Sujoy Ghosh's web series, Typewriters. The actor, who has been seen in digital offerings like Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat, The Test Case and Sacred Games, will essay the role of Peter Fernandez in the thriller, set in Goa.

Sources suggest that the horror revolves around a family's tryst with unnatural occurrences after it shifts base to Goa. It sees Peter's family grappling with various conspiracy theories, we're told. Kochhar has already commenced shooting for the series. The show also features Purab Kohli and Palomi Ghosh.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever