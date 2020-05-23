Samir Kochhar on his quarantine birthday: Being at home feels great

Samir Kochhar's suave personality has made him one of the most charming actors today. Samir is known to play a lot of unconventional roles, and while audiences loved him in The Test Case, they equally liked him in Typewriter.

Samir chose to stand alongside Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the path-breaking web series Sacred Games as well. He has managed to make a mark in the industry, and recently also played an important role in Four More Shots Please season 2.

The actor celebrates his birthday on May 23, and he will be at home in Mumbai this year. On this special occasion, Samir said, "This quarantine birthday will always be remembered. Last year, I was working on my birthday, so this time being at home truly feels great."

Every year, Samir Kochhar would be busy anchoring the IPL and he would get to celebrate only later, but the coronavirus pandemic has given him time to celebrate his birthday with his family this year. A virtual party with friends and a homemade cake made by his wife Radhika and his children will surely hold a special place in his heart.

