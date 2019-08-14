Samir Kochhar on Sacred Games 2: Very happy to be a part of it

web-series

Samir Kochhar will be seen reprising his role of SP Markand in Sacred Games 2. The actor spoke about his character and experience working with Saif Ali Khan, in an exclusive chat with mid-day.com

Samir Kochhar shared this picture on his Instagram account

India's first-ever original web series on an OTT (over-the-top) platform, Sacred Games quickly garnered a lot of love and adulation. The web series gave way to countless hilarious memes on social media, making its characters even more popular than before. As soon as the first season was over, followers of the web series began demanding a second season. Their dreams have finally been fulfilled with Neeraj Ghaywan's Sacred Games 2 streaming on Netflix from August 15, 2019.

Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui's characters of cop Sartaj Singh and goon Ganesh Gaitonde became the talk of the town. Sacred Games also had anchor-turned-actor Samir Kochhar essaying the character of SP Markand from the IB (Intelligence Bureau). Mid-day.com contacted Samir to speak about Sacred Games 2, his experience on the show and everything that unfolds in the second season.

It was refreshing to see Samir in Sacred Games, as the actor was previously seen doing only light-hearted content. When asked how he was approached for the web series, Samir said, "When I met the makers for the first time, it was always that I would be there for two seasons where they'll establish my character in the first part. And the second season will have my character more deeply involved with what's happening in Mumbai."

Samir further added that it was a lot of fun working with Vikramaditya Motwane for season one and with Neeraj Ghaywan for season two. He says, "It was also great working with wonderful co-actors like Saif (Ali Khan) and Radhika Apte. To see the show being appreciated worldwide, the kind of wait and anticipation that people have for the second season is remarkable. So, I'm very happy about the fact that I am a part of it, in whatever capacity I am in it. I am looking forward to the anticipation of coming live on August 15 in India and worldwide."

Reprising the role of SP Markand, Samir gives us some more insights into his character. He says, "I am part of the Intelligence Bureau and there is a revelation about the buildup in season one and how everyone is involved into solving the mystery, and there's a lot of chaos. Markand is also part of finding out what is happening in the entire process of this case. So, it was a lot of fun because there is a lot of action involved and high-intensity scenes."

Having worked with Saif Ali Khan for the first time, Samir Kochhar says, "Saif is fantastic! Most of my scenes are with him. He's been in the industry for such a long time, and is very cool, and a nice guy. He's intelligent and also really funny. From getting ready for a shot to doing the scenes together, it was a lot of fun. I look forward to feeling this experience once again with somebody who has been here for so many years. Sharing screen space with him was a great experience."

Sacred Games 2 will also feature Ranvir Shorey, Kalki Koechlin and will have an extension to Surveen Chawla's character. Currently, Samir is seen in another Netflix show, Typewriter.

