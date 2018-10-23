Samir Kochhar supports LGBTQ documentary

bollywood

"The fact that people are now openly accepting their relationships and rights is a sign that it is only moving forward

Samir Kochhar

Actor Samir Kochhar will be funding a documentary which revolves around the life of people from the LGBTQ community. Some students from a university in Ranchi approached Samir with the idea of funding the documentary. It will be about how people from the community deal with their issues after the Supreme Court decision to de-criminalize homosexuality.

"I think in today's time people have become more receptive and open about such topics. I believe what matters is a story and this is something which needs to be told. I feel proud to be part of this change and help them get the recognition they deserve," Samir said in a statement.

"I can't talk in detail about it right now. But all I can say is that this is basically an effort to bring a small change in the life of people after the decision on Section 377 (of the Indian Penal Code) by highlighting their stories and struggles through that phase so they get their place in the society," he added.

Samir feels that "change has already taken place". "The fact that people are now openly accepting their relationships and rights is a sign that it is only moving forward. And now they can claim their rights and don't have to be shy about anything. Also, such documentaries can add up to this in a big way," he added.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever