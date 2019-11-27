Samir Soni joins Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan for Chehre

Samir Soni is the latest addition to the cast of the Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi-starrer Chehre. On Monday, the actor began shooting for Rumy Jafry's thriller in Delhi. Samir on Tuesday took to Instagram and posted a picture in which he can be seen sharing smiles with Emraan. "Pleasure working with the fine, talented and intelligent Emraan," he captioned the image.

The actors are in Delhi-NCR for the movie's shoot. Emraan shared his selfie on Instagram, four days ago. Check it out:

Meanwhile, there was also talk about telly actor Krystle D'Souza joining the unit. Over the weekend, the Brahmarakshas actor shared the news on social media. She posted a picture with the clapper board and wrote, "Here's to a new beginning...shooting my first film (sic)." Strangely, the post has now gone missing from her Instagram handle.

The leading lady of Chehre is still an unsolved mystery. While Kriti Kharbanda is no longer a part of Chehre, as she cited lack of dates as the reason, the makers have still not officially announced her replacement.

The development that Kriti will not work in Chehre came amid reports that she had a fallout with the producers of the film. Dismissing such reports, Kriti said: "Unfortunately, I have left the film. We have mutually decided that I will no longer be a part of that film. Shooting of 'Chehre' was supposed to begin in August-September but then it got pushed to October-November. I already had commitments with 'Housefull 4' and 'Pagalpanti' so unfortunately, there was nothing that I could do to change my dates."

The production house, Anand Pandit Motion Pictures, issued a clarification claiming: "In the light of recent media reports, we wish to clarify that @kriti_official and @apmpictures have mutually agreed to part ways on a cordial and professional note. We wish her success in all her future endeavours." The statement was issued on the banner's Twitter account.

