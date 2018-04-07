Samir Soni on Salman Khan's conviction: Feeling bad for him

Actor Samir Soni said he is happy for his wife Neelam's acquittal but displeased with the 'Sultan' star's conviction



Samir Soni

Expressing disappointment with the Jodhpur court verdict against Salman Khan in Blackbuck poaching case, actor Samir Soni on Thursday said that justice has not been given properly. Soni said he is happy for his wife Neelam's acquittal but displeased with the 'Sultan' star's conviction. "We are happy for us but very disappointed for Salman. Justice has not been given properly in this case. I am feeling bad for him," he added.

Earlier in the day, a Jodhpur court convicted Salman for five years in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case. A penalty of Rs 10,000 has also been levied on him. Other accused in the case - Tabu, Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Neelam - were acquitted, while the 'Race 3' star was held in the court. As soon as the verdict was announced, Bollywood celebrities took to Twitter to express their dejection.

Actor Arjun Rampal said his heart goes out to Salman and his family. ¿The law takes its course. Can¿t argue it. But at this point in time I just feel helpless and my heart goes out to @BeingSalmanKhan and his family. Reason, cause the last thing @BeingSalmanKhan is, is a criminal.I feel this is too harsh. I do hope he gets the relief he deserves,¿ the 'Daddy¿ star tweeted.

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai also expressed his support to the 52-year-old as he tweeted, ¿I am extremely shocked to hear @BeingSalmanKhan being convicted by session court but also having full trust in indian judiciary which has many other doors to appeal for final justice whatsoever. Since He is most loved person by industry N people for his human reasons too.¿ Salman was charged under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act and others under Section 51 read with Section 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code.

