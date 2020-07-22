Samir Soni: Sushant's mental health should have been discussed in the interview, but Kangana hijacked it

Kangana Ranaut's interview about Sushant Singh Rajput's unfortunate demise to Republic TV made a lot of headlines and also became a point of discussions and debates on social media. Actor Samir Soni had expressed his displeasure over her remarks and statements in his Instagram post.

The actor had stated in his Instagram post- "I've said this before, Sushant Singh Rajput's death is a huge tragedy and he deserves justice. But, I am against anyone (including Kangana) who is using his death to settle their own personal scores. Deplorable! Stop shooting your gun off a poor dead man's shoulder. Have at least that must respect and for God's sake Kangana stop comparing yourself with Sushant" (sic)

After being trolled by Ranaut's fans, Soni deleted the post and shared another note on Instagram where he thanked everyone for giving him his first experience at trolling. Have a look right here:

View this post on Instagram Apologies and love to all. âÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂ A post shared by Samir Soni (@samirsoni123) onJul 19, 2020 at 12:42pm PDT

That's not all, his recent post on Instagram makes a few clarifications about his statements. He stated he deleted his post out of respect for his fans that he let down and not Kangana Ranaut's wrath. He also clarified- "As far as Sushant's mental health is concerned, I never claimed that it was true." Read his note right here:

And now, speaking in an interview with Hindustan Times, Soni spoke about what he thought of the interview of Ranaut and how it was important to talk about Rajput's mental health. He said, "My personal opinion, which differs from a lot of people, was that stories around Sushant's mental health are extremely valid, given the number of suicides we have among youngsters. I thought that should have been discussed (in the TV interview). But Kangana just hijacked the whole thing."

He added, "And people went on a witch hunt against certain people holding them responsible, ignoring the main issue of mental health that should have been the focus." He also went on to talk about how he had to delete the post where he was critical of the Queen actor's statements. He said, "I was trolled by so many of Kangana Ranaut's fans. I thought I had made my point, but there were so many saying all kinds of stuff, so I said there's no point carrying on with it, I took it off. Not that I think I wrote anything wrong."

The actor also stated how this isn't the first case and how other television actors have also taken the drastic step of committing suicide. "It's not the first time it has happened, so many TV actors have committed suicide. This could have been something that the society could have gained something from, but the whole debate was hijacked, and it was called murder," Soni stated.

Elaborating on his stance, Soni also talked about the other statements given by the actress in her interview and also opined on how the industry is. He stated, "It was just 'me, myself and I'. It came down to Mahesh Bhatt throwing chappals, Javed Akhtar saying suicide… it has become a tamasha, and in front of the common public 'the dark underbelly of Bollywood'. I've been here for 20 years, it's as good and as bad as any industry. There's nothing evil happening here."

