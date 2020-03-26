Samisha Shetty completes 40 days, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra seek blessings at home
As their daughter, Samisha Shetty completes 40 days, parents Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra seek blessings at home and celebrate the milestone!
For any parent, the greatest milestone can be the birth of a child that leads them to embrace parenthood. And the same thing happened with Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra. Kundra spoke in one of his interviews how the couple was wanting another child for a long time and that is when Samisha came into their lives.
Both Shilpa and Raj became parents again and welcomed Samisha Shetty through surrogacy. And today, the little angel has completed 40 days, and this is something Shilpa is celebrating on social media with a heartfelt post. She wrote- "Samisha Shetty Kundra completes 40 days today. The first milestone for a mother and a child, revered in Hinduism." (sic) She added, "As things stand today, don't have an option, hence, will seek blessings at home."
ðÂÂ§¿Samisha Shetty Kundra completes 40 days todayðÂÂ§¿ The first milestone for a mother and child, revered in Hinduism. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ Ideally, as a ritual we would have “stepped out of the house for the “FIRST” time and taken her to a temple for blessings, but as things stand today don’t have that option. Hence, will seek blessings at our mandir at home. It only makes me realise that there are so many other things we should be grateful for even if some things don’t go as per plan. So, for the next 20 days, I’m going to document one thing that I’m grateful for EVERY DAY. Starting with TODAY, I’m so grateful for just having a healthy family by my side. Let’s use this time to thank the universe for all the wonderful things and daily manifest positivity in our lives. Do join me in this exercise stating what YOU are grateful for. Tell me in the comments below or post something on your handle.ðÂÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ Love and Gratitude, SSK . . . . . #SamishaShettyKundra #20DaysOfGratefulness #gratitude #blessed #family #40days #milestones #thankful #love
Everyone is waiting for the day when the Coronavirus pandemic is permanently eradicated from the world and we all can get back to our regular lives. But thanks to social media, we can continue seeing such posts sitting at home.
