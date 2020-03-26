Samisha Shetty completes 40 days, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra seek blessings at home

For any parent, the greatest milestone can be the birth of a child that leads them to embrace parenthood. And the same thing happened with Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra. Kundra spoke in one of his interviews how the couple was wanting another child for a long time and that is when Samisha came into their lives.

Both Shilpa and Raj became parents again and welcomed Samisha Shetty through surrogacy. And today, the little angel has completed 40 days, and this is something Shilpa is celebrating on social media with a heartfelt post. She wrote- "Samisha Shetty Kundra completes 40 days today. The first milestone for a mother and a child, revered in Hinduism." (sic) She added, "As things stand today, don't have an option, hence, will seek blessings at home."

Have a look right here:

Everyone is waiting for the day when the Coronavirus pandemic is permanently eradicated from the world and we all can get back to our regular lives. But thanks to social media, we can continue seeing such posts sitting at home.

