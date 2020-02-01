'Samosas, not hamburgers': Anand Mahindra's tweet after Arvind Krishna named IBM CEO

Anand Mahindra was among the Twitter users who celebrated the appointment of Indian-origin technology executive Arvind Krishna as the CEO of IBM. The chairman of Mahindra Group on Twitter wrote, "Satya, Sundar, Shantanu & Arvind running four US tech giants."

Anand Mahindra referred to the Indians who are leading some of the biggest tech companies in the world like Satya Nadella, Sundar Pichai, Shantanu Narayen and said, "The next time the White House organises a conclave of tech industry titans, they'll have to ensure the snacks are samosas & not hamburgers."

On a lighter note, the next time the White House organises a conclave ot Tech Industry titans, they’ll have to ensure the snacks are Samosas & not Hamburgers... https://t.co/iyA5mBN89P — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 31, 2020

Twitterati also joined in on the fun and suggested other dishes that could be offered.

For those unversed, Krishna will take over as IBM CEO in April, replacing longtime CEO Virginia Rometty. He joined IBM in 1990 and is currently Senior Vice President, spearheading IBM Cloud, IBM Security and Cognitive Applications business, and IBM Research.

