Samsung apologises after washing machine blast at Bandra flat

Samsung has also offered compensation to the family at whose residence washing machine blast occurred

Officials from Samsung inspected the machine along with other electronic appliances at Chopra's house on Monday. Pic/Shadab Khan

Following the washing machine blast at Neha Chopra's residence on Friday, officials from Samsung visited the family on Monday to apologise for the technical fault.

Chopra was also promised aid from the company. "I got a call from a senior official from Samsung on Monday morning. He apologised for what had happened and for the poor response I received from the company after I made an emergency call," Chopra narrated.

"I was assured of compensation for the damage to my flat. While I have got my house cleaned, a senior executive visited my residence to inquire about the incident and took fresh photographs. They wanted to take away the burnt machine for investigation, but I insisted they do it here."

The officials also took down a written statement about the incident from Chopra.

The incident

The newly repaired Samsung washing machine exploded in Bandra's Sunrise building. A major tragedy was averted thanks to alert neighbours and a prompt response from fire brigade while Chopra's daughter and mother were inside the flat.

'Verifying details'

"At Samsung, customer safety is our top priority. We are currently in the process of verifying details and getting more information," Samsung said in a statement.

