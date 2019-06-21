Samsung Galaxy M40 review: Great smarphone in midrange segment

science-technology

Screengrab from official Samsung youtube video

South Korean company Samsung launched its flagship Smartphone Samsung Galaxy M40 on June 11, 2019. It is one of the mid-range smartphones from the company that comes with Infinity O display. The smartphone is the fourth edition of Galaxy M series and is priced at Rs 19,990. However, the device is an online exclusive.

With three cameras at the back and a Snapdragon 675 processor, here's what we found Samsung Galaxy M40 offers us.

Design and display:

Samsung Galaxy M40 has a polycarbonate body design which offers a premium look. The device has a middle camera sensor at the back with a silver ring around it as a result, the design stands out very subtly. Another advantage is it is lightweight.

For a mid-segment phone, Samsung Galaxy M40 offers a unique display feature with 91 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone comes with thinner bezels and more viewing space. The device also offers decent viewing angles and icons look sharp. However, the smartphone lacks a Super AMOLED display.

Camera

In terms of Camera, Samsung Galaxy M40 offers pictures that have a superb detailing. The device has three cameras which performed well in well-lit places. However, in dimly lit places the camera offers the photos that lacked details and were not quite sharp.

Samsung Galaxy M40 is packed with 16MP front camera which clicks great pictures in daylight. The photos were sharp with colours looking more natural. While in low-light conditions, the camera clicks photos without any detailing involved.

Performance, battery, and memory

Samsung Galaxy M40, which is powered by the same Snapdragon 675 processor, offers smooth performance. The phone is capable of handling most daily tasks such as making calls, messaging, browsing social media, listening to songs, etc with ease.

The smartphone performed well even while playing graphic-heavy games like Asphalt 9 without a stutter for up to 30 minutes. However, on the other hand, the phone doesn't come with a headset jack. Samsung's device is backed by a 3,500mAh battery that lasts for a day. It also comes with a fast charge feature.

Verdict:

Samsung Galaxy M40 is a reasonable smartphone in the midrange-segment and offers a large display for watching videos, a respectable camera and looks stylish at a price of Rs 19,990.

