Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus Review: The Most Powerful Android Smartphone Money Can Buy

In this review, we test out the bigger Galaxy Note 10+ and see how potent this device is for a starting price of Rs 79,999

A picture of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus smartphone

There is a reason why smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and 10+ are categorised as flagship smartphones. There are many that argue that at half the price you can get a flagship phone, so why spend so much? What they really don’t know is that a flagship phone is defined by many other factors and not just its cameras. This month, Samsung launched an update to its popular Note series with two new devices. One is the Galaxy Note 10 and the other is the bigger Note 10+. In this review, we test out the bigger Galaxy Note 10+ and see how potent this device is for a starting price of Rs 79,999.

Design

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ is a device that is now thinner than the Galaxy Note 9+ that was launched in 2018. This is also a device that weighs just 196 grams. Samsung has used Gorilla Glass protection on the Galaxy Note 10+, both on the front as well as the back. There are also new colours on the Galaxy Note 10+. The one that we had was an Aura Glow colour phone, which as the name suggests glows with different frequencies of colours under different light conditions. Samsung, despite making the Galaxy Note 10+ sleeker offers more grip on the device for users. Up front you don’t in particular get a notch but an Infinity-O display with a central pin-hole camera module. This offers you more real-estate space and the curve of the display on the side panels give the device a bezel-less appearance.

A picture of the rear end of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

Display

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ offers the biggest display till date used on a Note series device. On the Galaxy Note 10+, the display measures at 6.8-inches and offers a pixel density of 498 ppi. One can still say that the display on the OnePlus 7 Pro with a 90Hz refresh rate is the best to come out in 2019, however, the display on the Galaxy Note 10+ is not far off. This is also one of the best display devices to come out in 2019, and since Samsung runs its own display division, making this possible was not a big task for the company. The Galaxy Note 10+ offers a cinematic display and also houses an Ultrasonic Fingerprint scanner that pulses to detect the 3D ridges and valleys of your fingerprint for invisible security.

Performance

Like most flagship Samsung devices that launch in India, the Galaxy Note 10+ also offers a Samsung Exynos chipset. The device runs on Android Pie v9.0 operating system with 2.7GHz Exynos 9825 octa-core processor which is made on a 7nm process. This offers ultra-fast speeds for your day to day function with this device. To top it all the Galaxy Note 10+ offers a standard 12GB RAM and two storage variants of 256GB and 512GB. The performance is slightly better than what you get on this years Samsung Galaxy S10+.

Front view of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

Battery

The Galaxy Note 10+ offers a typical 4300 mAh battery. One might think that its not much for a powerful device like this, however, it does last you a day with ease. Moreover, Samsung also packs in a 25W fast charger with the box for charging the device for a day-long use in just 30 minutes. The Galaxy Note 10+ also supports wireless charging 2.0 and you can also charge your earbuds through the wireless battery share function of the Galaxy Note 10+.

S-Pen

The S-Pen is what makes the Galaxy Note 10+ stand apart from regular devices. The Galaxy Note 10+ offers an all-new design and function for the S-Pen. For starters the S-Pen now comes with a 6-axis sensor on it that helps you not only to use it as a remote for your Galaxy Note 10+, but also helps you perform various tasks like change the camera modes, remotely click images, zoom in while recording a video etc, with the help of Air Actions.

These Air Actions are similar to the Air Gestures that one sees in high-end cars like BMW 5-Series and 7-Series. The S-Pen also has its own standby battery back up of up to 10 hours. To top it all the precision of the S-Pen on the display of the Galaxy Note 10+ is phenomenal. Samsung has also added handwriting to text recognition on the Galaxy Note 10+. This handwriting recognition can also work for four Indic languages now including Hindi, Urdu and Marathi. The S-Pen is on the Galaxy Note 10+ this time around is just like a Harry Potter wand for your smartphone.

Cameras

The camera setup on the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ is extensive. It houses a Quad Rear Camera - 16MP (Ultrawide) + 12MP (Dual Aperture - F 1.5/2.4)+ 12MP (Telephoto) + ToF (DepthVision Camera) with Flash along with a 10MP front camera. There was no doubt in the camera prowess of the Galaxy Note series earlier as well, but what’s more that one gets on this year’s Galaxy Note 10+ are things like better night light photography with more detail and a super steady shot for filming videos. Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10+ offers one of the finest camera experiences that one can have on a device in 2019.

My personal favourite on the camera enhancement front is a focused mic option for recording videos on the Galaxy Note 10+. This can focus and capture clear audio as you zoom in to a person or a music as you record a video. Another interesting feature on the Galaxy Note 10+ is that it is now capable of not just capturing amazing bokeh images but also can capture depth effect videos. This is something that other smartphone manufacturers have also tried however, Samsung has come the closest to perfect it on the Galaxy Note 10+.

Verdict

The Galaxy Note 10+ is a device meant for power users, especially professionals that do their work on the go. There has been a Galaxy Note community as well that swears by the convenience and practicality of this device. The Galaxy Note 10+ will appeal the most to them as it offers prowess and potency way beyond any other professional device out there. To add to it, the Galaxy Note 10+ also comes with Samsung’s Knox security for your data and information protection. Overall, the Galaxy Note 10+ is worth every dime of Rs 79,999 that it demands to be owned.

Siddhartha Sharma a.k.a @SidnChips is the creator of selfie interviews, known for his love for technology and automobiles. He’s currently also the Consulting Editor for Technology and Automobiles at Jagran.com. In an alternate universe he’s a cricketer that’s fuelled by his passion for marrying technology with automobiles.



