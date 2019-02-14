Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 2 launched in India for Rs 50,990

science-technology

The device comes equipped with improved touch, pogo pin - a device to connect and charge a group of devices all at once or to easily attach a laptop or a keyboard

Representational image

New Delhi: Samsung on Thursday launched its new offering in the tablet category - "Galaxy Tab Active2" - with military-grade rugged design and built-in durability for tough work environments for Rs 50,990 in India.

The device comes equipped with improved touch, pogo pin - a device to connect and charge a group of devices all at once or to easily attach a laptop or a keyboard, a 4,450 mAh replaceable battery, rugged S-Pen, biometric authentication and Samsung's security platform - and Knox, to safeguard sensitive information against malware and hackers.

"The Samsung 'Galaxy Tab Active2' addresses many rugged demands and provides a sturdy device that is easy to manage from an IT perspective, and deliver features and accessories specifically designed to improve mobile workflows beyond the scope of typical office use," said Sukesh Jain, Senior Vice President, IT and Mobile Enterprise Business, Samsung India.

With MIL-STD-810G and IP68 certification, the South Korean giant claimed that the device is protected against vibrations, accidental shocks, rain, dust, extreme temperatures and can remain 1.5 metres underwater for 30 minutes.

"Galaxy Tab Active2" also comes with near-field communication (NFC) capabilities, Bluetooth, accelerometer, light proximity, gyroscope, geomagnetic, fingerprint and facial recognition.

Sectors like mining and refinery, manufacturing and construction could use it for on and off site planning and vendor schedules. The device can also manage to file timecards and daily reports from the field, or edit plans and drawings on the spot, the company said.

The device would be available for purchase from mid-March in India.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever