Samsung launches J7 Duo with dual camera in India at Rs 16,990

Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo will be available in black and gold colours across retail stores starting on Thursday



Samsung J7 Duo. Pic courtesy/YouTube



Samsung India on Wednesday launched Galaxy J7 Duo smartphone at Rs 16,990. The most striking feature of the Galaxy J7 Duo, a first in the popular "J" series is the dual camera.

The smartphone comes with a rear camera system of 13 MP+5MP setup and 8MP front camera. The device also comes with the latest operating system "Android Oreo".

"The introduction of dual camera in Galaxy J shows that we listen to our consumers and bring meaningful innovations that help enhance their lives," Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung India, said in a statement.

The device has "Exynos 7" series processor, 4GB RAM and 32GB memory that is expandable up to 256GB using a microSD card.

The device has 5.5-inch HD "Super AMOLED" display and houses 3,000mAh battery. The "App Pair" feature lets users work on two apps simultaneously.

"The superior specifications along with other innovative camera features in Galaxy J7 Duo will further consolidate our leadership position," Singh added. Galaxy J7 Duo will be available in black and gold colours across retail stores starting on Thursday.

(With inputs from IANS)