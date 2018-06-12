Samsung phones now on Flipkart with heavy discounts

Samsung's "Galaxy 8S8+" and "Galaxy S8" will be available for Rs 43,990 and Rs 37,990 -- with discounts of Rs 10,000 and Rs 12,000 respectively -- during the period

People walk past an advertisement for the Samsung Galaxy S9 at a mobile phone shop in Seoul on April 6, 2018. Pic/ AFP

The three-day "Samsung Carnival" with heavy discounts on select smartphones and other devices began on Flipkart on Tuesday, the company said.

Samsung's "Galaxy 8S8+" and "Galaxy S8" will be available for Rs 43,990 and Rs 37,990 -- with discounts of Rs 10,000 and Rs 12,000 respectively -- during the period.

Additionally, the 64GB and 16GB variants of "Samsung Galaxy On Nxt" device will be available for Rs 10,900 and Rs 8,990, with discounts of Rs 7,000 and Rs 2,009 respectively.

"Galaxy J3 Pro" and "Galaxy On5" smartphones will be available for Rs 6,690 and Rs 5,999 after price cuts.

"All efforts and initiatives at Samsung are channelised towards bringing forth products and services that will delight our customers," said Sandeep Singh Arora, Vice President, Online Business, Samsung India.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever