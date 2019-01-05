Samsung to showcase new monitors for gamers at CES 2019

science-technology

Samsung Electronics is set to unveil at next week's CES 2019 new monitors for different users ranging from gamers and office workers to designers.

The South Korean tech giant on Friday said it would showcase at the trade show in Las Vegas the 49-inch CRG9 monitor that comes with a curved screen sporting a 32:9 aspect ratio, Yonhap news agency reported.

The ultra-wide display is optimised for playing games, Samsung said.

Supporting an impressive 120 Hz (hertz) refresh rate, Samsung said users can play challenging high-quality games without any delay. Users can customise displays for different content ranging from first-person shooters to role-playing games.

The company is also set to unveil the Space Monitor, which is optimised for office workers.

"Its unique built-in space-saving solution, a minimalist fully integrated arm, clamps to the desk and frees up desk space for ultimate user productivity," Samsung said.

"The Samsung Space Monitor is easy to set up and adjust when you aren't using it, and simple to push back and store flat against the wall," it added.

Samsung is set to display the 32-inch UR59C monitor for designers as well.

"Ideal for content creators that seek both versatility and performance, the new UR59C 32-inch monitor features a UHD curved display with a 2,500:1 contrast ratio and a full 3840x2160 4K UHD resolution with support for up to 1 billion colours," Samsung said.

