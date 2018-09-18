Search

Samsung unveils premium home screen range in India

Sep 18, 2018, 19:13 IST | IANS

The series includes 110-inch FHD, 130-inch FHD, 220-inch UHD and 260-inch UHD screens

Aiming to change the in-home entertainment space, Samsung India on Tuesday launched "LED for Home" in the country. The new home screen range is priced between Rs 1 crore to Rs 3.5 crore.

Also called "Active LED", the first-of-its-kind LED is aimed at working professionals and millennials who prefer a cinematic experience on a super-premium screen.

The series includes 110-inch FHD, 130-inch FHD, 220-inch UHD and 260-inch UHD screens.

"This latest device is a consequence of us listening to our customers and understanding their wants and needs. We are dedicated in providing consumers with a wide range of cutting-edge display experiences," Puneet Sethi, Vice President, Consumer Electronics Enterprise Business, Samsung India, said in a statement.

"LED for Home" comes with the HDR "Picture Refinement Technology" that brings together true-to-life imagery and clear visibility, which stays uniform and unaffected by ambient light in the surroundings.

The "Active LED" is low maintenance and delivers long-lasting performance with a lifespan of over 100,000 hours, said the company.

