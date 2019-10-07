Samuel L Jackson hits back at Martin Scorsese

Martin Scorsese received flak for comparing Marvel's successful superhero films to "theme parks", suggesting that they fail to capture the true essence of cinema. His comments didn't go down well with those associated with the projects. After Marvel filmmakers James Gunn and Joss Whedon, actor Samuel L Jackson, has broken his silence on the matter.

Not mincing his words, Jackson pointed out that not everyone happens to be a fan of Scorsese's films either. "I mean, that's like saying Bugs Bunny ain't funny. Films are films. Everybody doesn't like his stuff either. I mean, we happen to, but everybody doesn't," Jackson said at the grand opening of Tyler Perry's new studio in Atlanta. "Everybody's got an opinion, so, it's okay. Ain't going to stop nobody from making movies."



Martin Scorsese

Jackson's comments came in response to an interview Scorsese gave to an international magazine. The Oscar-winning filmmaker dismissed the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as "not cinema", while promoting his upcoming movie The Irishman. On being asked if he has watched the films, the director said, "I don't see them. I tried, you know? But that's not cinema. Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks. It isn't the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional and psychological experiences to other human beings," he added.

The filmmaker's comments have drawn strong reactions from Twitter users. James Gunn weighed in, calling Scorsese one of his five favourite living filmmakers. "Martin Scorsese is one of my five favorite living filmmakers. I was outraged when people picketed The Last Temptation Of Christ without having seen the film. I'm saddened that he's now judging my films in the same way," he tweeted. "That said, I will always love Scorsese, and be grateful for his contribution to cinema."

