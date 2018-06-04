San Diego: Woman held for firing shots near marathon

According to Sergeant Tom Sullivan, the incident occurred before 11 am (local time) when a call about a hit-and-run offence was reported. The police later found the woman under a parked a car on the 8th level of the parking garage

A woman was arrested by the San Diego police who held a gun to her head and fired multiple gunshots in a downtown parking garage near which a marathon was underway, authorities said on Sunday. According to Sergeant Tom Sullivan, the incident occurred before 11 am (local time) when a call about a hit-and-run offence was reported. The police later found the woman under a parked a car on the 8th level of the parking garage. She was the arrested and taken into custody.

The shooting occurred near the finishing line of the Rock 'n' Roll San Diego Marathon, San Diego Union Tribune reported. A number of streets surrounding the City Hall Parkade were closed as officers responded to the shooting in the area. Minutes after the gunshots were heard, nearly 5,000 athletes who were participating in the marathon were shifted to a "safe zone". The event was halted for around 10 minutes after the police investigated the area, as per marathon officials. The runners were participating in the marathon that runs from State Route 163, along B Street and ends at Union Street. As per the report, a police officer suffered an injury and was hospitalised which was described as a "self-inflicted wound."

San Diego Chief of Police David Nisleit said later that the officers were already present at the marathon route diverting the traffic, according to NBC News. He further said that an officer fired two rounds at the woman, which did not hit her. Another officer while firing his own weapon, accidentally hurt his lower leg. "There were some reports that she was firing down towards some of the runners. We're just starting to get into the investigation," Nisleit said. The police later declared the area safe, with the marathon resuming as of 12 pm (local time). The 42.2 km San Diego Marathon is spread across the city and also includes events such as a half-marathon and a 5K run.

